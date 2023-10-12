First Alert Weather In-depth: Removing leaves from the drains

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The fall foliage update as of October 11 has our entire region at “mid-point,” if not “near-peak” — which means the colors are just about to pop locally. It also means that the leaves will begin to fall off the trees in increased numbers.

Leaves that fall off the trees will fall in our yards and streets. We will collect the leaves in our yards and either dispose of them ourselves or leave them out on the street for leaf collectors to get. Some of those leaves that fall on the street, or that get left on the side of the road to be collected, will blow around and find themselves in our drainage system and cover up our sewers. Then when it rains heavy, like it could this weekend, the poor drainage due to the covered drains could lead to local flooding issues.

This is why at this time of the year it is important to make sure sewers around your home and neighborhood are clear so that the water can drain properly. It will likely rain this weekend, especially for those south of Rochester. But heavy rain is not likely. However with our leaves continuing to change color and as they continue to fall up and pile up on the ground, it is a good reminder for folks to keep that in the back of their mind when cleaning up through the rest of the season.