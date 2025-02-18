First Alert Weather In-Depth: Science fiction is weather reality

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It may sound like a “sci-fi” B-rated movie, but it is the polar vortex. This meteorological event will once again make a visit to Western New York, but fortunately, it will not last very long.

This time of the year it is the coldest temperature on the planet, specifically the air surrounding the Arctic Circle. The polar jet is the upper-level wind flow that usually encircles the polar vortex. This acts like a fence or barrier so as to not allow that arctic air to move south (at least not very frequently). However, every once in a while that jet stream will weaken and then it wobbles and allows the arctic chill to move across the United States.

Fortunately, this harsh weather will not last very long. Over the remainder of the week, the temperature will slowly begin to rise and the News 10NBC First Alert weather forecast calls for the temperature to slowly reach more seasonable, reasonable levels later this weekend. In fact, the extended outlook over the next one to two weeks shows the probability of the temperature probability too be near normal to above normal across a good portion of the country. This moderation, if it comes to fruition, would likely take us into the first week of March.