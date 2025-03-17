First Alert Weather In-Depth: Severe weather preparedness: wake-up call for Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The thunderstorms that hit Western New York this past Sunday left their mark, particularly in Monroe, northern Ontario, and Wayne Counties. With wind gusts over 60 miles per hour, torrential rain, and lightning strikes, homes and businesses faced tree and powerline damage, while others dealt with structural and automobile damage due to falling trees. As clean-up continues, it’s clear that we are now entering the severe weather season, and it’s crucial to be prepared for whatever comes next.

When severe weather threatens, there are a few critical things to remember that can make a difference in your safety:

Charge your cell phone : Make sure your phone is fully charged, as power outages may disrupt your ability to charge it later. Having a charged phone ensures you can receive weather alerts and communicate if needed.

: Make sure your phone is fully charged, as power outages may disrupt your ability to charge it later. Having a charged phone ensures you can receive weather alerts and communicate if needed. Secure outdoor furniture : High winds can turn outdoor items into projectiles, causing injury or additional damage. Bring in or secure any loose furniture or equipment.

: High winds can turn outdoor items into projectiles, causing injury or additional damage. Bring in or secure any loose furniture or equipment. Never touch downed powerlines : If you come across a downed powerline, stay away and call the authorities. It may be tempting to try and help, but downed lines pose an extreme risk of electrocution.

: If you come across a downed powerline, stay away and call the authorities. It may be tempting to try and help, but downed lines pose an extreme risk of electrocution. Avoid flooded roadways: Never attempt to drive through flooded streets. The depth of water can be deceptive, and strong currents can quickly sweep a vehicle away.

Create a Severe Weather Safety Kit

When severe weather alerts go up, such as a yellow or red alert from News10 NBC, it’s a good idea to have a preparedness kit ready. This kit should include the following:

Spare batteries : For flashlights, radios, and other essential devices.

: For flashlights, radios, and other essential devices. Canned food : Non-perishable items that are easy to store and use if you can’t cook.

: Non-perishable items that are easy to store and use if you can’t cook. First aid kit : Have the basics for treating minor injuries.

: Have the basics for treating minor injuries. Weather radio : This will keep you informed, especially if power goes out.

: This will keep you informed, especially if power goes out. Flashlight and extra batteries : Power outages are common in storms.

: Power outages are common in storms. Water : At least one gallon per person per day, for drinking and sanitation.

: At least one gallon per person per day, for drinking and sanitation. Cash: In case of an extended power outage, credit cards won’t work, so have cash on hand for emergencies.

Tornado Safety: Rare but Important

Though tornadoes are rare in Western New York, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. If a tornado warning is issued, your priority is to protect yourself, not your possessions. Here’s what you should do:

Go to the lowest part of your home : If you are inside, head to the basement, or if you don’t have one, find the interior portion of your home on the lowest level, away from windows and doors.

: If you are inside, head to the basement, or if you don’t have one, find the interior portion of your home on the lowest level, away from windows and doors. Avoid the exterior of the house: The outer portions of the house will be the first to be damaged in a tornado. Stay away from windows, as they can shatter from the high winds.

If you’re caught outside during a tornado, find shelter immediately in a sturdy building or a low-lying area, such as a ditch, and protect your head and neck. While severe weather can strike suddenly, being prepared can help you stay safe and mitigate damage. As we move deeper into severe weather season, remember to stay informed, have an emergency kit ready, and prioritize safety—especially when faced with dangerous winds, rain, or the rare possibility of a tornado. By taking these simple precautions, you can help ensure that you, your family, and your community are ready for whatever Mother Nature throws our way.