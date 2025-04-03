First Alert Weather In-Depth: severe weather season and timing is everything

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – While analyzing and forecasting storms can be fascinating for the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists, no one wants to see severe thunderstorms or tornadoes—especially in our own backyard. This season has already been incredibly active, particularly across the southern states.

On Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center (NOAA) issued a high risk for severe weather across the Mid-Mississippi Valley, with the greatest threat centered near Memphis, Tennessee. As of today, that threat has once again shifted south of Rochester, primarily impacting the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. However, severe weather risks will likely continue into Saturday.

As we move deeper into spring and summer, the area’s most at risk for tornadoes begin to shift. Historical data shows that in March and April, the highest tornado probabilities are concentrated in the Deep South, particularly Texas, Alabama, and Mississippi. But as we transition into late spring and early summer, that risk migrates northward. By July, New York State experiences its peak tornado threat, though the overall risk remains much lower than in the Midwest or South. As summer winds down, the frequency of severe storms and tornadoes gradually decreases.

No matter where or when storms strike, it is essential to stay prepared. Here are some key safety tips to follow before, during, and after a storm:

Before the storm:

Ensure your cell phone is fully charged in case of power outages.

Secure outdoor furniture to prevent damage or flying debris.

Never approach downed power lines – always assume they are live.

During the storm:

Seek shelter immediately, preferably in an interior room away from windows.

If the weather is particularly severe, head to the basement and use pillows or blankets for protection.

Avoid traveling and never drive through flooded roadways.

As we enter the heart of storm season, let’s hope that severe weather remains at a minimum. Stay safe, stay informed, and as always, we will keep you updated with the latest forecasts.