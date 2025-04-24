First Alert Weather In-Depth: Signs of spring – and a warming trend

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As they say, “spring has sprung” across Western New York. After a long and often harsh winter, there is nothing quite like seeing trees bud and flowers bloom once again. This is the time to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.

This season also raises an interesting meteorological question. How has springtime temperature evolved over the last several decades? A national analysis shows a steady warming trend across much of the United States since 1970. Looking more closely at Rochester, the year-to-year numbers do fluctuate—but when we smooth the data over the past 54 years, we see that our average spring temperature has increased by more than two degrees Fahrenheit.

Another way to visualize this change is by examining the number of days with above or below normal temperatures. While there are variations each season, the long-term trend suggests that Rochester now sees nearly 10 more days of warmer than normal temperatures during spring than it did in the early 1970s.

This year, March brought a healthy dose of warmth, while April has cooled off a bit. We will see how the rest of the season unfolds, but one thing is certain, summer will be here before we know it.