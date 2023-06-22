First Alert Weather In-Depth: Slow moving storms this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another round of prolonged rain is expected across our region.

An area of low pressure from the Southeast will swing through our region and slowly exit by Sunday evening before a second wave of wet weather swings in next week. This weekend though, we will have the chance for heavy rain as this first storm swings by.

Not only will there be plenty of moisture, but the lack of upper-level wind speed will contribute to our chance for heavy rain. The primary chance for localized heavy rain will be on Saturday. Saturday afternoon will feature upper-level winds (about 2-5,000 feet above the surface) to be very light (around 5-20mph).

This slow movement of winds will contribute to localized heavy rain because storms and showers that pop on Saturday will be slow moving — or not moving at all. This is not a major threat for our region, but we will likely see some pooling and ponding on local roadways, as well as limited visibility, and hindered outdoor plans.