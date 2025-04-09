First Alert Weather In-Depth: Spring or winter? Dressing for the roller coaster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One thing I keep hearing from people is, “I just don’t know how to dress for this weather!” And honestly, they are right. The recent swings in temperature have been nothing short of dramatic, and it is starting to feel like we’re all riding an old-fashioned weather roller coaster.

Take this past week, for example. On Thursday, we hit a high of 70 degrees. Just a few days later, after a couple of cold fronts rolled through, we were barely reaching the mid-40s by Sunday. Even more extreme—Tuesday brought highs in the 20s and 30s, along with snow! It’s a classic case of spring battling it out with winter, and right now, winter is holding its ground.

Our current pattern is bringing temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below the historical average for early April. Naturally, many folks are wondering, when does it warm up for good? Well, the News10NBC First Alert team is watching the forecast closely, and the good news is a warm-up is on the way this weekend. We are expecting some much-needed moderation in temperatures. But the bigger question is can we keep it going?

If history is any guide, true consistency with warm weather in Rochester does not usually settle in until May.