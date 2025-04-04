First Alert Weather In-Depth: Spring weather is to expect the unexpected

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Rochester, N.Y. – If you have been searching for consistency in our weather, you will not find it in Western New York—at least not over the last two weeks. The high temperatures recorded at the Rochester Airport have been on a roller coaster ride, fluctuating dramatically from one day to the next.

And while some stability is on the horizon, it may not be the kind you are hoping for. Looking ahead over the next 10 days, particularly beyond the weekend, temperatures are expected to take a noticeably cooler turn—some might even call it unseasonably chilly! The six to ten-day temperature outlook confirms this trend, showing a high probability of below-average temperatures for the second week of April.

When Is the Last Freeze in Western New York?

With spring officially underway, many are eager to start planting their backyard gardens. But before you grab your gardening tools, it is important to consider the average date of the last freeze in our region.

The timing of the last freeze varies greatly depending on location. Areas closer to Lake Ontario tend to experience their final freeze earlier in the season, thanks to the lake’s temperature-moderating effects. On average, locations along the lakeshore see their last freeze around April 29th. However, if you live south of Rochester in the deeper valleys, it could be the Memorial Day weekend before the final killing freeze or frost occurs.

If there is one thing we know about Western New York’s weather, it is that the calendar rarely aligns with the forecast. So while we may be officially spring, don not be surprised if Mother Nature has a few more chilly surprises in store before we fully transition into warmer weather.