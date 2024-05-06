First Alert Weather In-Depth: Stay on top of the lake, not in the lake

We love the spring season because of increasing amounts of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Many boaters are getting ready to venture out on Lake Ontario, but even if the lake looks beautiful, this time of the year looks can be a little bit deceiving.

The current water temperatures across the great lakes are pretty chilly. For example, Lake Erie is starting to reach the lower 50s, but Lake Erie is the more shallow lake so it is the first of the Great Lakes to begin to slowly warm. Lake Ontario is a much deeper lake and consequently it has a tendency to hold onto the colder water temperatures for a much longer period of time. Right now, readings are only in the lower to middle 40s. Over the season, it will turn warmer as the average water temperature begins to warm. Once we get to August and September the water temperature will reach a maximum level in the middle 70s. However, we still have four months before we get to the point.

As a result, because of this very cold water, there is a significant danger that comes with being on the any of the Great Lakes. The primary concern is the risk of hypothermia. If you are a mariner, consider the water temperature as well as the air temperature. I know there is cost factor, but you should consider some adding some cold water gear for protection. This includes a wetsuit along with the life vest. In addition, it is always a good idea to let somebody know your plans before heading to the lake.

Obviously, lake conditions can change very rapidly. Remember the old adage for boating: “If any doubt, don’t go out.”

We want to keep you safe while having a good time on Lake Ontario. This time of the year, it is very important to stay on top of the lake and not in lake.