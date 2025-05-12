First Alert Weather In-Depth: Summer Heat Builds Early Across the U.S.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Summer is on its way! You can already feel the heat building this Monday across Western New York. While the summer solstice is still just over five weeks away—arriving on June 20—it is clear that air conditioning season is creeping in early.

It is always interesting to compare high temperatures across the country. Latitude does not always tell the full story. Take New Orleans, Louisiana, for example. Despite being in the Deep South, they are only reaching the upper 70s today, thanks to clouds and rain showers holding temperatures down.

Now contrast that with the Upper Midwest, where summer has arrived early with a vengeance. Cities like Minot, North Dakota; Grand Forks, Iowa; Bismarck, North Dakota; and Rapid City, South Dakota are all bracing for mid-90s temperatures, with some spots possibly hitting 100 degrees. That’s a remarkable spike considering the average high for this time of year in these areas is typically in the upper 60s.

Let’s focus on Rapid City, South Dakota. The forecast high today is around 95 or 96 degrees. To put that in perspective, the average first 95-degree day there does not usually come until July 3. So, this could be one of the earliest appearances of extreme heat for the region.

Technically it is still spring, but for parts of the country, it is already feeling a lot like midsummer.