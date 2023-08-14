First Alert Weather In-Depth: Sunsets to be appreciated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Folks around Rochester really appreciate a good looking sunset, especially when we mix in some of those beautiful colors. I find that as I get older I appreciate it even more so than my younger days.

Our News10NBC First Alert sunset tracker gives us a good sense of what’s going to happen in the near future as sunsets come earlier and earlier. For example, Monday’s sunset is at 8:14 p.m., but in a couple of weeks, on September 4, the sunset will be at 7:40 p.m. A chart showing the total amount of daylight in a given year displays a distinctive “bell curve” with the maximum occurring on June 21, but slowly declining for the remainder of the summer season. No doubt we are on the on the downside for daylight.

If you calculate total daylight hours by September 21, the first day of the fall season, we will have lost an hour of that precious sunshine.