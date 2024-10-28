First Alert Weather In-Depth: The atmosphere has a memory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — You cannot argue with the weather conditions so far for this fall season. The month of September is a great example and that is evident when tracking the number of days with above average temperatures.

Overall, the warmth was pretty significant. Out of 30 days for September, 22 days had above-normal readings, and throughout the entire month, we measured 13 days with 80 degrees or higher.

The overall climate for Western New York has evened out somewhat during the month of October. We still have a week to go in the month, but the period from October 21 through October 23 produced near-record-high temperatures. And it appears that Rochester will push the records again for the last few days of the month. Wednesday shows us a record that has stood for 78 years as it dates back to 1946 (78 degrees) and the record could also be in jeopardy again on Thursday (80 degrees set in 1971).

What kind of weather pattern produces this expansive warmth? The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists begin their analysis with the upper level winds and the jet stream. This pattern reveals a “ridge” of high pressure across the eastern half of the country and that signature brings that warmth into Western New York. Looking ahead, the jet stream forecast shows a cool down as the upper-level winds move south of us again for Friday and Saturday. However, heading into early November the upper level winds appear to revert back to the original position with another ridge of high pressure across the eastern half of the country. Meteorologists often say that the atmosphere has a memory and that large-scale patterns will often shift back to its original position. In this case, that original position is beneficial to Western New York.