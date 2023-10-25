First Alert Weather In-Depth: The battle of two seasons

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was a very scary scenario for the folks on the west coast Mexico.

“Otis” went from a tropical storm to a major category five hurricane in less than 12 hours. That kind of rapid intensification is rare and unfortunately Otis did make landfall near Acapulco, Mexico with winds of 165 mph. It is believed this Hurricane will likely be the strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in Mexico. Naturally, damage in Acapulco was extensive.

The other side of the meteorological spectrum is a good size winter storm. Communities along the northern Rocky Mountains and the northern great plains are experiencing a major change in the weather pattern. This is the arrival of some sharply colder weather and quite a bit of measurable snow. No doubt it is the coldest weather of the season and several ski resorts are getting set to open.

Vail, Colorado is expecting to open in the next week or two and they may not even have to make any snow. The heaviest accumulation will be found in North Dakota, Montana and Idaho and the latest computer modeling shows anywhere from six to 12 inches for most and as much as 10 to 25 inches in the elevations.

This snow should not be arriving in Rochester in the near future, but News10NBC’s Glenn Johnson does expect a lot of this cold air to arrive by the start of November.