First Alert Weather In Depth: The bond between pollen and weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Polling estimates show that 26% of the adults in this country do have some level of environmental allergies. We know there is a direct connection between pollen and our local weather.

News10NBC receives a daily report from Dr.Hartel and his organization Allergy, Asthma, Immunology of Rochester. The report outlines pollen levels over a given day, and as we get that information, we give that information to you. Pollen sources can be numerous and includes elements of grass and weed pollen. But, this time of the year it is tree pollen that is the biggest seasonal release. If we look back over the past seven days we can highlight how the grains of concentration on tree pollen has had significant increase. The current list of trees includes poplar, maple and willow.

What is the weather connection? Some might think that it is ironic that the “good” connections can be bad for people suffering from environmental allergies. If the sun is shining, it is breezy and dry – then we know it will enhance the pollen. But if we have a steady rain, that will have a tendency to cleanse the atmosphere. So conversely the less than pleasant weather can actually be a good thing if you suffer from allergies. As we progress through the season there is a predictable pattern. Every Spring starts with tree pollen and quickly advances to grass pollen and eventually transitions to weed pollen by the end of the Summer season.

Personally, the biggest irritant in the past has been the weed pollen, but now it seems to be adding the tree pollen as an reason for sneezing and itchy eyes. But no matter reason, I seem to continue to walk around with a wade of tissues for the nice weather season.