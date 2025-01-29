First Alert Weather In-Depth: The golden snowball award is a dubious honor

Rochester, N.Y. – We are approximately halfway through the snow season and it is a good time to look at the overall snowfall numbers. The Rochester Airport shows that the average snowfall for this time of the year is typically around 54 inches. Thus far, the 2024-2025 season we have measured close to 47 inches. As a result, we are running a small snowfall deficit for the season, but we know we can make-up this difference pretty quickly.

The month of January has been rather snowy for Western New York as just about every day we recorded at least a trace of snow. However, the 30 year average taken month by month indicates that we usually experience our peak accumulation for January. Looking forward in time, past history shows the amount of snowfall usually starts to drop off by February, March, and certainly into April.

Another way to look at the snowfall season, is by how much snow is on the ground at any one location. This measurement is done at 7:00 A.M. every morning the Rochester Airport for today has measured two to three inches. But if you live north of Syracuse or south of Buffalo (the typical snow belt areas). Those communities are measuring snow not in inches, but in feet.

Another observation is the total snowfall at some of the biggest cities in upstate New York. Better known as the Golden Snowball Award, the “winner” can take pride in knowing they had the most snow of any city in upstate region. Thus far, Binghamton leads the way with 56.4 inches. A dubious honor to be sure, but interesting to note that since 1940 Binghamton has won the award only a handful of times. It will be interesting to see how this plays out for the rest of the season, and I will update you on who wins the Golden Snowball award this season.