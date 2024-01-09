First Alert Weather In-Depth: The greatest threat of strong winds

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As the saying goes, “this is the calm before the (potential) storm.” The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists continue to track a strengthening low-pressure system that will move across the Great Lakes on Tuesday. This will bring a variety of precipitation, but what is most concerning is the potential for strong, to potentially damaging winds. As a result, News10NBC continues a Yellow Alert for later Tuesday and Tuesday night.

The tricky part of the forecast is to analyze how much of the high winds that are in the upper atmosphere will eventually be transferred to the surface over Western New York. These extreme wind speeds are at the level of the jet stream which is found at approximately 5000 feet. At this level, the winds are forecast to be in the range of 85 to 100 miles per hour or higher. Right now, it appears that the most damaging wind gusts could exceed 65 miles per hour in the higher elevations – such as the Bristol Hills. In the immediate Rochester area wind gusts could exceed 55 miles per hour. Depending on the duration of the winds we may see some isolated power outages and tree limb damage. Fortunately, this time of the year the ground is at least partially frozen which could limit the loss of trees.

Keep it tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather as we track the progress of this storm and for the latest updates on the forecast.