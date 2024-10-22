First Alert Weather In-Depth: The long tropical season is beginning to wind down

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Even though we are well into the fall season, did you know that the tropical and hurricane season is still active?

It is nicely illustrated when looking at the list of names for 2024. The names are recorded alphabetically and the National Hurricane Center has already accounting for 15 of these named storms. The Atlantic basin usually averages 12 named storms for the entire year.

The very latest tropical storm is named Oscar. Fortunately, Oscar is not a very well organized, but it has produced some heavy flooding rain for portions of eastern Cuba. It appears Oscar will be moving across the Bahama Islands and then eventually into the north Atlantic, possible heading-up toward Bermuda. But why has Oscar taken this route and not affected Florida or the Carolinas like Hurricane Milton or Helene? It really comes down to the prevailing winds which are the steering currents for the tropical systems. And the winds are not favorable for Oscar to approach the United States.

If we go further out in time, the next area to watch well be the western Caribbean Sea. This future concern for the tropics will be South of Cuba, possibly during the end of October. However, climatologically this year we are now in the “home stretch” for tropical storms. Given past history the number of storms should be on the decline. That is obviously good news!

Remember, it is a long season which runs from the beginning of June through the end of November.