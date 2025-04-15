First Alert Weather In-Depth: The often- overlooked impact of large hail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When we think of thunderstorm damage, flooding and strong winds often come to mind. However, one of the more underestimated threats during severe weather is large hail—and the kind of destruction it can leave behind.

On Monday, a widespread line of thunderstorms brought hail reports stretching from Ohio to Virginia. More than 100 hail reports have been confirmed so far, highlighting the storm’s severity. Among the most significant: Hurricane, WV reported hail up to two inches in diameter, Green Bottom, WV saw two-and-a-quarter inch hail, and Lake Vesuvius, OH recorded a remarkable three-inch hailstone. To put that in perspective—that’s roughly the size of a standard baseball falling from the sky.

Large hail can cause extensive damage to vehicles, rooftops, siding, and agricultural crops. The size of hailstones is directly related to the strength of a thunderstorm’s updraft. The more intense the updraft, the longer hailstones are suspended in the cloud, collecting layers of ice before gravity eventually pulls them to the ground. Hailstones of this size are considered rare to exceptional.

Fortunately, here in Western New York, most hail events are limited to smaller sizes—typically around pea or penny-sized—minimizing the potential for significant damage. Still, as Monday’s event reminds us, it is important to stay weather-aware, especially as we move into the more active months for severe thunderstorms.