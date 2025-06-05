First Alert Weather In-Depth: The science behind that summer stickiness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – You may have noticed that it is starting to feel a bit more uncomfortable and summer-like. While higher temperatures play a role, that sticky feeling is often due to something else — the moisture in the air. While relative humidity is a commonly used, it is not always the best indicator of how humid it feels. For a more realistic picture, we rather use the dew point.

So, what is the dew point? It is the temperature to which air must be cooled in order to reach saturation. This is the point at which air can no longer hold all its moisture. At this point, water vapor condenses into liquid, which can result in fog, dew, or even rain. The higher the dew point, the more moisture is present in the air.

Dew points in the 50s: Feel comfortable and pleasant.

Dew points in the 60s: Start to feel humid.

Dew points near 70°F and above: It begins to feel tropical and oppressive.

Recently, we have seen low and steady dew points. This means the air is dry, more comfortable. But looking ahead, the dew point is expected to fluctuate more and rise higher, which signals an increase in the sticky weather. You might already be reaching for the air conditioning.

A helpful way to visualize this is with a sponge. Imagine the atmosphere is like a sponge and as you add water (or moisture), it absorbs it up to a certain point. Once it is full, it starts to drip. That is the point of saturation which is just like in the atmosphere. If there is enough moisture it can lead to condensation and precipitation like fog or rain.

So as those dew points climb, keep an eye not just on the thermometer, but also the dew point. The dew point tells the real story of the summer stickiness.