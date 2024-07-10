First Alert Weather In-Depth: The survey says? Tracking extreme weather across the country

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Just about everyone gets some extreme weather

During the summer months in Western New York, there is frequently the chance of severe or extreme weather. I would find it very interesting to know if other Americans across the country may have had an similar experience. The Gallup Poll conducted a survey a couple years ago which looked at the possibility of extreme weather that fellow Americans may have experienced and where this weather occurred.

This is a survey that was conducted over all 50 states, and more than 1000 people responded to the survey. It is estimated that 60 million people having experienced some sort of severe weather nationwide. This survey also breaks down the data to the regional level and shows us what is the most frequent kind of extreme weather for that portion of the country. Here is the breakdown:

Northeast: 24 percent (6 percent floods and 6 percent hurricanes)

Midwest: 27 percent (7 percent snow, 6 percent floods and 6 percent tornadoes)

West: 35 percent (13 percent wildfires, 8 percent extreme heat and 7 percent drought)

South: 39 percent (12 percent extreme cold and 12 percent hurricanes)

What does this tell us? First, severe weather has touched every corner of the United States. Second, at some point you will likely have to contend with severe or extreme weather.