First Alert Weather In-Depth: the winds of March and why it’s been so gusty lately

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Recently, several of our News10NBC viewers have asked about the strong winds we’ve been experiencing. To break it down, there are two key aspects to consider: the frequency of high winds and the intensity of peak gusts. If it feels like it’s been windier than usual, you’re not imagining things—March is notoriously gusty, and this year has been no exception. And let’s be honest: when the wind is howling, especially in the cold, it’s far from comfortable to be outside.

Looking at data from the past 30 days at the Rochester Airport, the trend is clear—average wind speeds have risen, and peak gusts have been quite strong. For instance, just a few days ago (on June 24), we recorded a gust of 55 mph. In terms of frequency, we’ve had 15 days with winds reaching at least 30 mph, 10 days with gusts over 40 mph, and three days that topped 50 mph.

So, what’s behind this turbulent weather? The answer lies in recent storm tracks. A corridor stretching from Quebec through the Ohio Valley and down into Texas has been experiencing elevated wind speeds this season. This region has been the battleground where contrasting air masses collide, creating the perfect setup for strong winds.

You’ve probably heard the phrase “the winds of change,” and in this case, it rings true. As we transition through the spring season, expect these gusty conditions to remain a common feature of our weather.