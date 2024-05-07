First Alert Weather In-Depth: Three months of rain in just two days

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Flooding rain is not that unusual in the State of Texas. However, the last few days have been extraordinary. The water level has been recently receding, but some will tell you that next to a tornado, significant flooding can be some of the worst conditions for homeowners and business owners.

It was a huge amount of rainfall with two areas hit particularly hard earlier this week. One spot is just north of Houston where they measured over eight inches of rain. The other area is just north of Austin with over ten inches of rain. Just to put this into perspective, that is the equivalent of what we get in rainfall for an average three-month time period. Texas measured this in just two days!

More recently the threat area for big storms has moved towards the Ohio Valley. There is an area just south of Toledo, Ohio that is considered by the Storm Prediction Center (NOAA) to be an “enhanced” level. This means numerous severe storms are possible and these storms are more likely to be persistent and widespread. A few of the storms could be intense. Then on Wednesday, this severe weather will begin to expand and shift back south again with a large “enhanced” area to include Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Missouri.

Any of these storms could produce tornadoes, heavy rain, strong wind, hail, and of course flooding rainfall. The month of May is typically the highest probability for severe storms and this year has been no exception.