First Alert Weather In-Depth: Tracking floodwaters and how stream gauges help monitor river levels

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you remember all the rain that soaked the Mid-Mississippi Valley last week? Some areas received as much rainfall in a few days as we typically measure in Rochester over four to five months. The result of that widespread inundation has been significant flooding along both the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.

But how do we track this water as it moves downstream? That is where stream gauges come into play. These devices—most commonly automated—are vital tools used to monitor river conditions. They measure the height (or stage) of a river as well as the volume of water flow, known as discharge. This data is critical for detecting rising water levels and issuing timely flood warnings.

I decided to take a closer look at the Mississippi River to see how water levels have been evolving along its path, from Chester, Illinois, to Vicksburg, Mississippi—a stretch covering about 450 miles.

At the Chester, Illinois river levels have started to recede, and flooding is no longer an immediate concern. However, as that water travels south, the impacts become more evident. In New Madrid, Missouri, moderate flooding is ongoing, with the river holding steady. Downstream in Memphis, Tennessee, the water level is currently over three feet above flood stage, also holding steady. Further south in Vicksburg, Mississippi, minor flooding is occurring, and water levels continue to rise.

This progression underscores the importance of stream gauges. These instruments provide real-time data, giving emergency managers and local communities the ability to monitor flood trends and prepare well in advance for potential impacts.