First Alert Weather In-Depth: Tracking severe weather warnings in the month of April

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Severe weather remains to be a big story across the United States, and we will have a chance to get a taste of strong storms Saturday afternoon.

It has also been a wild weather week across our region. We went from highs up into the 50s to snow squalls in the same day, and that wild weather continues into tomorrow. We have the opportunity for thunderstorms, but not just regular storms.

We have the chance for severe storms across our region. The Storm Prediction Center for Saturday’s severe weather outlook has us at a slight risk, or a 2 out of 5, on the severe weather scale. Also, Saturday is the first day of April, so I jumped in and did some data digging on the severe weather stats for the month of April.

For Monroe County, we have been under at least a slight risk for severe weather in April 13 times since 2002, a little over half in the last 21 years. We have never had a moderate risk in April, and we do not expect that to be extended for us on Saturday.

In terms of warnings issued by the National Weather Service of Buffalo, we have had 112 warnings issued in the month of April with April 2011 holding the most warnings with a total of 13 for the month. We could see a few warnings Saturday, so make sure you are weather ready and continue to follow News10NBC for updates.