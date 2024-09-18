First Alert Weather In-Depth: Tuesday’s partial lunar eclipse

Full harvest supermoon partial lunar eclipse

Do you remember the total solar eclipse that we had in April? Another eclipse happened Tuesday night, but this one was much less dramatic.

Any time an eclipse is due to occur, it important to be specific about which astronomical body that is actually casting the shadow. This time around, it is the Earth producing the shadow on the moon and because we are not looking directly at the sun, it was safe to view this eclipse, no special filters needed. This partial lunar eclipse began Tuesday night at 8:41 p.m. and as the moon moved into the Earth’s direct shadow it eventually reached the point of maximum eclipse. This happened at 10:44 p.m. In terms of actual amount of darkness it was a small sliver of the moon, but the entire moon had at least a partial shadow. This partial shadow could even have taken on a reddish hue due to the visible light interacting with our atmosphere. By 12:47 a.m. the partial lunar eclipse came to an end.