First Alert Weather In-Depth: Understanding tornado threats and their frequency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The images coming out of Moore, Oklahoma serve as a powerful reminder of nature’s fury. That community experienced the devastating impact of an EF-5 tornado— the most intense category on the Enhanced Fujita Scale—with winds exceeding 200 miles per hour. The destruction was violent and widespread.

This is the time of the year for tornadoes and this Friday shows a risk for severe weather. The threat zone stretches from the Western Great Lakes through parts of the Plains and into Texas. While the probability of tornadoes in this particular system is lower, it’s important to remember that any strong thunderstorm can still produce a tornado under the right conditions.

A national tornado map for this year highlights where tornado touchdowns have occurred so far, with the highest concentration running from Michigan down through the lower Mississippi Valley. From a broader perspective, data comparing tornado activity in 2025 to the long-term average reveals that we are actually running above normal for the season—at least so far.

Tornadoes are rated using the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale, which categorizes them from EF-0 to EF-5 based on wind speed and damage potential. But what do those ratings mean in terms of how often each type occurs?

The majority of tornadoes—about 88 percent—fall into the EF-0 and EF-1 range. These are the weaker tornadoes but can still cause damage, especially to trees, power lines, and lightweight structures. The more powerful tornadoes—EF-2 through EF-5—are far less common, making up only about 12 percent of all U.S. tornadoes. EF-5 tornadoes are exceptionally rare; in fact, the last recorded EF-5 in the U.S. was the Moore, Oklahoma tornado, which struck 13 years ago.

Understanding tornado intensity and frequency helps us put each weather threat into perspective—and reminds us to never take any storm lightly.