First Alert Weather In-depth: Using the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Tornado Scale in Western New York

Thunderstorms and tornadoes are always going to be the highest priority for News10NBC’s First Alert Weather team. It is our goal to alert you, but not alarm you, and, most importantly, to present clear information with concern for your safety.

This most recent severe weather outbreak had News10NBC in Red Alert on our Threat Tracker. This triggered “wall-to-wall” coverage which interrupted regular programming. We stayed on the air until the threat ended. Unfortunately, in the most recent outbreak, there was significant damage in the Canandaigua area with very large trees coming down and damage to homes.

A preliminary accounting of the number of tornadoes across Western and Central New York shows 11 confirmed touchdowns. This is rare to have this high a number in such a short period of time. In the aftermath of the event, in conjunction with past radar images and ground reports, meteorologists from the National Weather Service conducted surveys of the damage locations in order to determine if it was actually a tornado or straight-line winds.

If a tornado did have an impact on a particular area, the survey team will then determine the intensity of the tornado. The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF scale) is the universal rating system that is used to assign a category to estimated wind speeds. The report may also include specific information on the path, width, location of the tornado, and the extent of the structural damage.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale is as follows:

EFO 65-86 mph – minor damage

EF1 86-110 mph – moderate damage

EF2 111-135 mph – considerable damage

EF3 135-165 mph – severe damage

EF4 166-200 mph – extreme damage

EF5 201-plus mph – incredible damage

History shows that past tornadoes around Western New York usually fall within the EF0 to EF2 category. Since 1950, the strongest-rated tornado in the area was an EF3 rated tornado in Cato, N.Y. back in May 1983.

Since that time, meteorologists have much greater capability for advance warning with advanced Doppler Radar. Let’s hope this is the end of any tornados for a long time to come.