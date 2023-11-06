First Alert Weather In-Depth: Voting for some nice weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A lot of folks say that it is our patriotic duty to get out and vote.

Meteorologist Glenn Johnson is included in that opinion. But is the weather a concern? And if so, how does this impact our Election Day?

We know if we get a significant amount of rain or snow on Election Day that will likely decrease the overall turnout. Obviously, if you have to a drive through snow or you are in the rain while waiting online to cast your vote, that could be a problem. However, according to the New York Times, if it is a competitive race the inclement weather is less likely to be factor.

And something that has changed here in New York State, early voting can mitigate some of negative effects that bad weather can bring.

How does the weather forecast look for this Election Day?

Overall, it appears to be pretty good, but it depends on the exact time of the day you want to cast your vote. The News10NBC’s First Alert meteorologists think Tuesday morning there could be a few scattered rain showers. However, we do not see a lot of precipitation.

The temperatures in the morning will be starting in the middle 50s, but the temperature will be falling into the 40s later in the afternoon and evening. And as we progress through midday and into early afternoon the winds will be picking-up. However, wind speeds should not be significant as gusts will be limited to 30 to 35 mph.

Glenn says this every year, and is sure you will agree, that he is voting for some nice weather.