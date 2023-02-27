First Alert Weather In-Depth: We are not done with winter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Maybe you are a snow lover and probably not very happy about the way the season has been going. Typically, at this point in the season, we have had about 80 inches of snow. We know this year Rochester is nowhere near this amount and we are now running almost four and a half feet below normal for snow. It has been much warmer than normal and you do need not look any further than February. The calendar shows the significant number of days with above average temperatures far outweighs the colder days.

Let us look forward in time to examine the month of March and compare what typically happens to the temperature during the month. March usually starts out with an average temperature near 31 degrees, but by the end of the month the temperature goes up substantially. The average temperature will increase by almost 10 degrees. It does not sound like much, but over a four week period that is a dramatic change. This increase in the temperature is due to the increasing amount of sunshine.

However, It should be noted that the weather does not always act in accordance with the typical climate in a given year. If you were thinking winter is over, I am reminded of the old adage, “you should not rush to judgment.” The reason is there is a growing body of evidence that shows a return to a much colder weather pattern. Right now, the first week of March will be on the mild side of the ledger. But a much colder pattern will be developing around the 13th and 14th of March and more than likely, it will continue through the end of the month.

The month of March is notorious for historic winter weather. And you can be sure that News 10NBC First Alert weather will keep you updated.