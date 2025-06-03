First Alert Weather In-Depth: Weather flip brings heat to Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- After weeks of a stubborn chilly weather pattern, Rochester is finally turning a seasonal corner. For the past two weeks, temperatures have been consistently below average, keeping the region in a cool and unsettled. But that is about to change, and I can hear the cheering already.

The key to this warm-up lies high above us in the upper-level winds. A persistent jet stream pattern has featured a “trough” over the eastern half of the country, keeping us cooler than normal, while a “ridge” dominated out west. Now, that pattern is flipping. The ridge is shifting eastward, bringing with it a more typical late spring weather.

This change is significant. The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists are calling for a high of 87 degrees on Wednesday, which would mark the warmest day of the season so far. While that is a welcome jump, it will not quite reach the record for the day. That is a sizzling 94 degrees set all the way back in 1895. That 130-year-old record appears safe for now.

Looking ahead, the forecast suggests a gradual dip in temperatures through the second half of the week, but even with that slight cool-down, the trend looks more summer-like. Expect a more consistent stretch of warm, comfortable weather in Rochester. This is certainly a welcome shift for most folks after a sluggish start to the season.