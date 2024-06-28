First Alert Weather In-Depth: Wet weekends

Another weekend is upon us, and everyone would like to take that time and enjoy some nice weather. However, across our region for most of spring, and now summer, it has been tough to do so as we have seen many weekends in which we have had some sort of measurable rain. That trend will continue this Saturday as a good soaking is expected, but before we talk about that let’s recap our weekends since April.

Out of the 12 weekends since April, we have had seven in which we recorded some sort of measurable precipitation on Saturday and/or Sunday. April and May had two out of the four weekends feature rain, while June has been more unsettled with three out of the four. For June, it will be four out of five with the rain expected on Saturday. In total, we have seen 2.22 inches of rain fall on weekends since April, which is about a quarter of the total precipitation for that time frame. With most of the weekends in June being wet, we have also seen the most rain on weekends in June as just about 1 inch of rain has fallen over the three weekends that recorded it. That number will only go up after Saturday.

Saturday is a Yellow Alert day for our region, not so much for severe weather but for disruptive rain that will stick around for most of the day. Rain totals on Saturday will most likely sit in the range between 0.5 inches and 1 inch with some localized heavier amounts.