First Alert Weather In-Depth: What is happening in the Middle of Lake Ontario? Ask the buoy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gathering accurate atmospheric and water data over the open waters of Lake Ontario is no easy task. While satellite and radar tools provide useful insight, nothing compares to direct, on-site measurements. Since there are few permanent installations out on the lake—aside from the occasional passing boat—real-time, high-quality observations have long been limited.

That is why the recent reinstallation of a weather buoy by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is big news for meteorologists, mariners, and lake watchers. Known as Station 45012, this buoy is part of NOAA’s National Data Buoy Center network and is active during the spring, summer, and early fall seasons.

Positioned approximately 20 nautical miles north-northeast of Rochester, the buoy is an essential tool for monitoring conditions in the heart of Lake Ontario. It is important to note that boaters are advised to keep at least 500 yards away to avoid damaging the instruments. Boarding or tying up to the buoy is prohibited.

Powered by solar panels, this automated system collects weather and water data 24/7. It measures wind speed and direction, air temperature, barometric pressure, water temperature, wave height, and wave direction. As a bonus, it also captures panoramic images of Lake Ontario’s unique view of the big lake.

For those interested in exploring the readings and real-time data, the buoy is publicly available on NOAA’s National Data Buoy Center website by searching for Station 45012.