First Alert Weather In-Depth: Why you should care about the heat index

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We know the weather has been downright oppressive this past week. The temperature is one aspect of the sweltering weather, but the amount of humidity in the atmosphere is a compounding factor. The challenge in forecasting this weather is the difficulty in quantifying those two weather elements and how it feels on the human body.

The heat index is our best way to communicate and forecast the dangers. The specific definition is a level of discomfort the average person will experience as a result of temperature and humidity. Additional factors could be age, overall health, and length of time in the elements. This is a comfort index similar to the calculation of wind chill in the cold season. It is how the humidity and temperature, in concert, feel on exposed skin. When elevating these two parameters, it will increase your body temperature and your body has a more difficult time keeping your temperature lower. If this persists for a long enough period of time, heat related illness becomes a real factor.

Hopefully you did not have to endure these conditions for a long a period of time and had a bit of air-conditioning to bring some relief. By now, you know the simple common sense advice that we preach this time of the year. Drink lots of water, adjust your time of day outdoors and limit the amount of outdoor activity.

Remember to check on the older folks and consider that our pets will feel the heat just as much as you do.