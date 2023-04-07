First Alert Weather In-Depth: Will upcoming stretch of dry weather hurt rain totals?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The story for us here in Western New York is the fantastic weather we are expecting through the next 7-10 days.

Our chances for precipitation are virtually zero, with our next chance for some rain to fall could come next Sunday. With the dry weather, some of us might be thinking if this stretch of dry weather will hurt our rain totals. The answer is no.

Since Dec. 1 we have done very well with over 13″ of liquid precipitation, which is nearly 3” above normal. And for April alone we have seen close to 2″ of rain, which is the fifth wettest for the period April 1-6. The weather ahead is fantastic, but will it occur next year at this time? Why is that important?

Because we have the Solar Eclipse on April 8! If we can get this weather next year that would be fantastic, but looking at the average cloud cover for April 8, our chance for overcast skies overall is about 45%. When our temperature is between 32 and 50 degrees, those odds jump up to around 50%.

So fingers crossed we can get the weather we are about to experience to occur once again next year at this time!