First Alert Weather In-Depth: Winning or losing the snowfall contest

Rochester, N.Y. – You could say that Western New York has gotten plenty of snow this season. But it is important to remember, that measuring snowfall in your backyard can be much different to the measurements at Rochester Airport. Over the course of a season, snowfall amounts will vary from town to town. The Airport measurement is the official recording and represents the entire Rochester area.

Our most recent snowfall event could be coming this weekend. This latest storm system shows a track or path that comes in very close to Rochester for later Friday and Saturday. The question is how much accumulation can we expect? Right now, it appears to be a relatively small amount. Clearly, we have a long way to go before this snow season comes to an end. This is evident by examining the 30 year average snowfall for each month. Usually, our snowiest month is January and then snowfall typically drops off quickly for the remainder of the season. To date, the Rochester Airport typically has close to 79 inches of snow for the season. This season (2024-2025) we are running a little above that amount with more than 82 inches having been recorded. From my perspective, it seems like an “old fashion” winter for the Flower City.

Last November the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists made a prediction of how much snowfall to expect for the entire winter season. As far as predictions go, this was not an easy task. Meteorologist Nate Morris expected 75 inches. He was rather optimistic about the potential lack of snowfall. Meteorologists Rich Caniglia and Stacey Pensgen predicted upwards of 111 inches and 97 inches respectively. I would think that either Stacey or Rich have the best chance of nailing this year’s prediction. My prediction was at 85 inches for the season. The only way I could win is for the snow were to shut-off today and stop for the rest of the season. Not a likely event, considering the past history for the month of March.