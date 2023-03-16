First Alert Weather In-Depth: Winter 2023 accumulation less than 2022, despite March snowfall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Since we have entered the month of March, the pattern has flipped as we have been on the cold side of things. Over the last 14 days, except for one, we have been at or below normal temperature wise.

Now that cold weather has allowed us to make up some of our snowfall deficit. So, right now we stand at 47 inches of snow thus far this Winter. That still stands about half of where we are supposed to be at this time of the year. Last year at this time, we had over 80 inches of snow and many folks were definitely tired of Winter this time last year.

I want to break this winter down a little further though. I want to compare how we have done so far this March to how we have done with the rest of winter. You can see since March 1, we have had about 17 inches of snow. While the rest of Winter, which includes February, January, December, and even November, we have only seen 29 inches of snow. Even with the makeup in that deficit, we are still standing at the top 10 in terms of least snowiest seasons on record.

You can see we are standing at ninth place right now. One things for sure: We will probably add to that total over whatever winter has left to off offer. Also, Spring-like warmth is expected across our region.