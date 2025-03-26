First Alert Weather In-Depth: Winter’s not done yet—cold air makes a comeback

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Maybe you thought winter was finally over. If you have lived in Western New York long enough, you know better. The spring season can be a slow process around here.

It is understandable why you might have believed warmer weather was here to stay. Over the past two weeks, Rochester enjoyed unseasonably mild temperatures, with nine of the last 13 days running significantly above normal. But now, the pattern has shifted dramatically.

This change is driven by the jet stream, which currently shows a deep trough plunging southward over the eastern U.S., bringing plenty of cold air with it. Meanwhile, out west, the opposite is happening—a strong ridge is pumping in much warmer air across the western half of the country.

It’s a tale of two extremes. Rochester is stuck in the 30s, while Phoenix, Arizona, is soaring to 91°F—flirting with record highs. And it’s not just Phoenix—Las Vegas (92°F), Los Angeles (90°F), and even Seattle and Portland (in the 70s) are feeling the heat.

Looking ahead, the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists are tracking a slight temperature rebound heading into the weekend. However, any true warmth remains nowhere in sight.

For now, do not pack away the winter coats just yet—Western New York is not quite done with the chilly side of spring.