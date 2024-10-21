First Alert Weather: Inching towards record warmth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We started off the week on a high note as far as temperatures go, pushing the record high of 80 degrees, and we’ll come close again on Tuesday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. And after starting the day in the lower 50s, we’ll climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s again by the afternoon.

The record on Tuesday stands at 82 degrees set back in 1979, and we have a shot of at least tying it. Wednesday starts off mild, but a strong cold front will slice through the area, bringing a round of showers and some wind during the afternoon. We’ll quickly fall from the lower and mid 70s into the 50s and 40s by evening and overnight. Thursday will be a much cooler day, but we’ll see a nice clearing sky with high pressure building back in.

We’ll slowly rebound in the temperature department with the slight chance of a shower late on Friday, followed by a mainly dry weekend with some sun. Halloween is officially in our 10 day forecast, and at this (very) early juncture, we see seasonable temperatures in the 50s, with dry weather. But, we’re also tracking a potential storm system around that time, so keep checking back in for updates to the important spooky forecast!