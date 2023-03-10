First Alert Weather: Increasing snow starting Friday afternoon with gusty winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a quiet Friday morning, be prepared for some light snow to develop during the afternoon and steadily fall into the evening hours.

The snow may have a hard time sticking at first but plan on deteriorating conditions by the evening commute and snow-covered roads for your evening plans. The snow will fall at a manageable rate. So unlike last week, we shouldn’t see that really heavy burst of snow that can make roads very slick but a more gradual build-up of the snow that the plows can deal with.

The snow will continue through midnight and transition to lake effect snow showers into Saturday morning. Snow totals will be in the 3-6″ range with the best chance for 6″ near Rt. 104 west of Rochester and in the higher hills south of 5&20.

Most of us see 3-4″ totals. The wind will gust over 20mph this evening so a little blowing and drifting is possible as well. Factor in some extra time for travel later today into tonight and slow down in the snow.

Snow showers and a cold breeze will be the forecast for Saturday for the Parade in Rochester and nicer weather is expected on Sunday. Also, don’t forget that we spring ahead this weekend and change the clocks an hour ahead Saturday night.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the snow as it arrives today and also we are keeping an eye on a potential storm for next Tuesday.

