First Alert Weather: It could be cold enough for a record

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Unseasonably cold air has overspread of Western New York. And even though we had plenty of sunshine this afternoon, the temperature never got out of the 40s today. As a result, the combination of very dry, chilly air and light winds it is expected that the temperature will fall quickly tonight.

The News 10NBC First Alert weather team expects the temperature to fall very close to a record by early Thursday morning. The record is 30 degrees set in 1981. In addition, this will likely bring the formation of frost for communities that are located away from the city and Lake Ontario. There is a freeze warning for most of Western New York for tonight from 11 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. If frost develops at the PGA championship at Oak Hill Country Club, this could delay some of the very early golf tee times.

As the day continues, Thursday will feature plenty of bright sunshine and it will turn mild again. Eventually the temperature will warm into the low to middle 60s. Friday will turn breezy at times, but with more sunshine it will be noticeably warmer with the high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Showers will be on the increase for Friday night and will likely be off and on for Saturday. Right now there is no indication of severe weather, but some thunder will be possible from time to time. The temperature should remain in the middle 60s. The weather for the final round of the PGA Championship looks to be much drier with the high temperature in the upper 60s.

