First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrellas around starting Friday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rain and unsettled weather is making a return to western New York. As promised, we saw beautiful sunshine and dry weather on Thursday, but also as promised, it is a “one-and-done” deal for us.

Friday starts off dry with some sun, but clouds win out by afternoon, and showers return from southwest to northeast starting in the afternoon. Once the rain moves in, it’ll be slow to move out. That means a wet Friday evening and night, with rain tapering to showers through the morning on Saturday.

We will likely see some dry time later on Saturday, Saturday night, and to start Sunday. But, we’ll see another wave of rain later on Sunday. Bottom line: the driest parts of the weekend will tend to be the 2nd half of Saturday, and the 1st half of Sunday.

Our weather turns unsettled and cooler starting on Monday. A pocket of colder air moves over the Great Lakes on Monday, which will keep our temperatures about five to ten degrees cooler than average, along with off and on showers and periods of rain for much of next week.