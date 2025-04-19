First Alert Weather: Kicking off Easter Weekend with some rumbles of thunder, wind, showers, and warm temps

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you only took a look at the temperatures today, you’d think it would be a great day for an Easter egg hunt. Unfortunately, with that warm air and moisture, we have to pay a price. Clusters of thunderstorms are forming ahead of a cold front that will pass by later today, and we’ll be seeing those storms this morning. These storms are not expected to be particularly strong due to their timing… The lack of sunlight needed to heat up the air and make it more unstable will limit these storms’ potential. Chances of showers will persist through the afternoon ahead of the front, but once it passes, we’ll dry up and cool down. Winds will be VERY noticeable today, with gusts up to 40 MPH, but will diminish along with the rain after the front passes. High temperatures will be in the low 70s, and tonight they will dip down ALL THE WAY to the high 30s… Yikes.

Easter Sunday morning will be chilly at just under 40 degrees, and we’ll only climb to around 50 degrees… Obviously better than some of the chills we got earlier this month, but still nearly ten degrees below normal. The good news is the skies will be BEAUTIFUL. High pressure settling in will ensure we don’t see a raindrop; in fact, our eyes will be treated to some very picturesque upper-level cirrus clouds. So if you’re off to church, an Easter egg hunt, to see family or friends, or anything outdoors, know that the weather will be nice… just a bit chilly.

Showers and warm temperatures return on Monday, before a three day stretch of nice skies. A warming trend will continue all the way through the end of April.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.