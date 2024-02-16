First Alert Weather: Lake effect snow on Friday morning and the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be breezy and cold with local lake effect snow on Friday morning. Most of the region will have very little impact from the snow but near Route 104.

The eastside and Wayne County will see some light accumulations of an inch or two, just enough to create some slick travel so be prepared for changeable conditions as you head out on Friday morning.

The local lake flakes will end later in the morning and then mainly dry conditions are expected for the afternoon. Local lake snows will develop once again Friday night into the day on Saturday.

Most of the region will get a dusting to an inch but a couple inches possible around metro Rochester, Route 104 and Wayne County. Plan on similar weather into Sunday with some shifting bands of lake snow and another inch or two to end the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the lake effect snow bands through the weekend.