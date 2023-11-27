First Alert Weather: Lake effect snow showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lake effect snow showers off Lake Erie are reaching into our area mainly south of the Thruway Monday evening.

The lake effect band will sink south Monday night out of our area. But, the wind will shift early Tuesday morning bringing lake effect snow showers north of 104.

As the morning goes, on the wind will shift again out of the northwest and we will see multiple bands of lake effect snow off of Lake Ontario. It will also be windy throughout the day with sustained wind of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The snow will be light and fluffy and easily blown around. The lake effect bands will lift out of our area late Tuesday night and we will see quieter weather Wednesday.

Mild temperatures return towards the end of the week with highs into the mid 40s and some sunshine on Thursday. For more details on the forecast tune into News10NBC.