First Alert Weather: Lake Flakes Today, Then Tracking Two Big Storms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Western New York woke up to 4-5″ of snow on the ground this morning thanks to the system that passed by last night — it was a wetter snow, but not enough to make shoveling the driveway a major hassle. Northwest wind has taken over in the system’s wake, meaning today we’ll be having some lake effect snow showers. Not much accumulation is expected.

The chance for lake flakes persists Monday and Tuesday, but due to the wind being primarily due west, this won’t be a big issue — especially tomorrow when we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A better chance at lake flakes on Tuesday… Then we’re tracking two big storms this week.

The jet stream will position itself in a way that’s favorable for large scale storm systems to pass up into the Northeast, and the first one will be on Thursday. Both rain and snow is expected, but total snowfall predictions are still a little shaky. Right now it could be anywhere from 4-10″, but we’ll wait and see how the forecast develops, so we encourage you to stay tuned. Another, more long lived storm will arrive this weekend and last into Monday. Again, it’s too far out for exact positioning and snowfall amounts, so stay tuned. One thing is certain, however: our winter weather pattern is beginning to ramp up.