First Alert Weather: Lake snow for some, windy and cold for everybody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our weather pattern will remain status quo right into the weekend, which includes chilly air (and turning colder), a gusty wind and frequent and localized lake effect snow showers and squalls.

Breaking down the details: snow Thursday night will hover right along the Lake Ontario shoreline, and just over Lake Ontario, keeping most accumulation over the lake and into extreme northeastern Wayne County, and into Oswego County. That band will drop south again and break up a bit more Friday afternoon with a wind shift. This may bring a fresh coating to an inch or so of snow through Friday afternoon and evening. This will also bring a shot of colder air into the region for the weekend.

Saturday will feature several lake effect snow bands over much of the area, giving the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions a better chance for some minor accumulations (as opposed to mainly Wayne County). It’ll also be windy and cold, with gusts between 30-40 mph at times, and wind chills well into the single digits. The wind will also create some areas of blowing snow. Sunday will also feature some lake snow, but the bands will be shifting around, limiting accumulation.

In total, expect an additional inch or two through the Finger Lakes into the weekend, three to six inches possible in northern parts of Monroe and Orleans Counties, and over a foot of new snow in northern and eastern Wayne County. For most, it’ll be a manageable snow that whitens things up again, but travel may be tough in parts of Wayne County.