First Alert Weather: Large scale system brings Sunday shoers, gusty winds Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re currently on the leading edge of a warm front associated with a large-scale weather system that has been making its way through the country over the past few days.

Along this warm front are some spread-out showers that will be impacting us starting Sunday afternoon and continuing throughout the evening. This system originated in the southwest last Thursday and brought over three feet of snow to some areas.

Showers should begin in the early afternoon and peak around 3 p.m.; exiting the region by 6 p.m.. We could see up to or above a quarter inch of rain. That’s about as much rain as we’ve had in the past two weeks. Temperature-wise, we’ll be in the upper 50s before the rain starts, and temperatures will stick around the mid-50s even through Sunday evening.

There will still be passing showers afterward throughout Sunday night, and then for Veterans Day a secondary cold front associated with the system will be coming through and giving us high winds with gusts up to 35 mph.

There will also be a chance of showers throughout the day, but they will be light if anything. That is until the evening, when you may see a more noteworthy passing shower or two. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s but will feel like the low 50s due to wind chill.