First Alert Weather: Last weekend of July is a good one!

A large area of high pressure has brought Western New York a classic summer weekend. Lower humidity, warm temperatures, a light breeze, and abundance of sunshine are all the right ingredients for mid-summer weather. However, the coming days will bring noticeable changes in the temperature and humidity. First, the heat will begin to increase over the next 24 hours. Second, the humidity will slowly rise during the next 72 hours. As a result, the last few days of July will turn rather uncomfortable if you are not in the air conditioning.

Tonight, look for mainly clear, starlit skies. The low temperature should be within a few degrees of 60. Sunday will be like Saturday, but the temperature will turn noticeably warmer. The mercury should reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the afternoon. Monday it will be the combination of heat and humidity as the temperature will be near 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Stay turned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.