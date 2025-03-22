First Alert Weather: Late winter temperatures return

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – You may have noticed a chill returning to Western New York on Saturday. A strong cold front moved across the area bringing a significant drop in the temperature. Most communities started in the low to middle 50s for the morning, but the winds picked up and the temperature rapidly dropped for Saturday afternoon. Saturday evening most spots are finding the mercury has fallen more than 20 degrees. The News10NBC meteorologists expect we will reach the lower 20s overnight. Consequently, most of Sunday will only be in the 30s, even with bright sunshine returning. Fortunately, there will be less wind to contend with.

This last full week of March will bring more “up and down” temperatures. Monday turns windy with the temperature rising to nearly 50 degrees again. But by Tuesday and Wednesday the temperature will be falling as the “roller-coaster ride” continues for Western New York.