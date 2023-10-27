First Alert Weather: Latest look at the weekend and Halloween forecast

weather: Oct. 27 at noon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be very warm weather one more time to end the week. Clouds and a few showers on Friday morning will clear for a nice afternoon.

There will be wind and warm temperatures well into the 70s on Friday. Great weather is in store for your Friday evening and night with temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday will see a cold front move by in the morning with a couple showers. It will be a mild morning in the 60s then temperatures drop into the 50s in the afternoon with breezy and sunny skies. Expect a full moon on Saturday night. Sunday will bring a damp and chilly day with some rain at times.

Cold weather next week will mean a chilly trick-o-treat forecast Tuesday with temperatures near 40 and a few rain and snow showers. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of any rain for your weekend plans.